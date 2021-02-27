Blooming Prairie boys score a win at USC
The Blooming Prairie boys basketball team bounced back from a 12 points deficit with seven minutes left to beat United South Central (4-5 overall, 4-3 Gopher) 54-52 on the road Friday.
Drew Kittelson had 13 points for BP (4-7 overall, 4-6 Gopher).
BP 27 27 – 54
USC 30 22 – 52
BP scoring: Drew Kittelson, 13; Alex Miller, 12; Mitchell Fiebiger, 11; Colin Jordison, 10; Luke Larkoski, 6; Chris Naatz, 2
You Might Like
Wings score five times in the third to beat Bruins
The Aberdeen Wings scored five goals in an eight-minute spurt in the third period to erase a two-goal hole and... read more