Blooming Prairie boys fall to WEM

The Blooming Prairie boys basketball team lost to Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (3-4 overall, 3-3 Gopher) by a score of 44-38 in BP Friday.

Drew Kittelson had 14 points for BP (2-5 overall, 2-5 Gopher).

WEM 22 22 — 44

BP 19 19 — 38

BP scoring: Drew Kittelson, 14; Chris Naatz, 8; Alex Miller, 6; Mitchell Fiebiger, 4; Boone Carlson, 2; free throws: 44 percent (7-for-16)