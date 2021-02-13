February 12, 2021

Blooming Prairie boys fall to WEM

By Daily Herald

Published 9:42 pm Friday, February 12, 2021

The Blooming Prairie boys basketball team lost to Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (3-4 overall, 3-3 Gopher) by a score of 44-38 in BP Friday.

Drew Kittelson had 14 points for BP (2-5 overall, 2-5 Gopher).

WEM 22  22  —  44

BP 19 19  —  38

BP scoring: Drew Kittelson, 14; Chris Naatz, 8; Alex Miller, 6; Mitchell Fiebiger, 4; Boone Carlson, 2; free throws: 44 percent (7-for-16)

