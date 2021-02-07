Bedgood paces Blue Devils to a fifth straight victory

The Riverland Community College men’s basketball team won its fifth straight game when it beat Minnesota West 78-59 in Riverland Gym Saturday.

Cleveland Bedgood had 17 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals for the Blue Devils (5-1 overall).

West 34 25 – 59

RCC 47 31 – 78

RCC scoring: Cleveland Bedgood, 17; Dominik Bangu, 14; Joe Burgos, 10; Keyshawn Payne, 10; Jamari Magee, 6; Trayvon Smith, 4; Ethan Clavero, 3; Deng Jal, 2; free throws: 73 percent (11-for-15)