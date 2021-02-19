February 19, 2021

Awesome Blossoms fall to Kenyon-Wanamingo

By Daily Herald

Published 10:12 pm Thursday, February 18, 2021

The Blooming Prairie boys basketball team lost to Kenyon-Wanamingo (5-5 overall) 56-49 on the road Thursday.

Drew Kittleson had 19 points for BP (2-6 overall).

BP 23  26  —  49

KW 25  31  —  56

BP scoring: Drew Kittelson, 19; Colin Jordison, 10; Alex Miller, 7; Mitchell Fiebiger, 6; Luke Larksoki, 3; Jacob Naatz, 2; Cole Christianson, 2; free throws: 83 percent (14-for-17)

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Special Section

    More special sections