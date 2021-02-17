Austin man pleads guilty to drug sales

Vincent Johnny, 30, of Austin pleaded guilty to felony third-degree drugs – sale – narcotic – as part of a plea agreement on Friday in Mower County District Court.

The charge was reduced from felony second-degree drugs – sale of 10 grams or more of cocaine – as part of the agreement.

Court documents state that narcotic detectives met with a confidential reliable informant (CRI) on Nov. 14, 2019, about purchasing cocaine from Johnny. The CRI and his vehicle were searched and he was given buy money and an audio transmitter. The CRI was monitored as he met Johnny in the CRI’s vehicle at a location in the CIty of Austin. The CRI then met with police at a predetermined location and surrendered 1.79 grams of cocaine, which he said Johnny sold to him.

The detectives met with the CRI about purchasing cocaine from Johnny six additional times – Nov. 22, 2019, Dec. 12, 2019, Dec. 20, 2019, Jan. 8, 2020, Jan 9, 2020, and Jan. 12, 2020. On each occasion, the CRI and his vehicle were searched and he was provided with buy money and an audio transmitter. He was then monitored as he met with Johnny at locations throughout Austin, including Johnny’s residence in the 1000 block of Sixth Avenue Northwest. After each meeting, the CRI met with police and surrendered cocaine – 2.731 grams, 3.014 grams, 1.49 grams, 2.673 grams, 1.795 grams and 2.747 grams respectively. Each time, the CRI confirmed that Johnny had sold him the drugs.

Johnny will be sentenced on April 15.