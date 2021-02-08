Area to be placed in wind chill advisory tonight into tomorrow morning

There’s no two ways about it — it’s cold.

The National Weather Service has placed the area in a wind chill advisory starting at 9 p.m. tonight and stretching to 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Wind chills tonight will dip to between 15 to 30 below zero and can cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes.

Expect frigid conditions to continue through the week with temperatures falling to below zero every night this week and highs during the day to remain in the single digits.