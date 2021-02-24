Alumni Update: Former teammates are now opponents

The last month of college sports action has seen some former Packer teammates off against each other at the next level.

TRACK AND FIELD

Minnesota State University freshman Oliver Andersen and University of Sioux Falls junior Patrick Hagan were teammates in track and field and football while playing for Austin, but they were opponents at the Mankato State University Triangular on Feb. 12.

Hagan took 10th in shot put with a distance of 12.4 meters and he was fourth eighth in weight throw with a distance of 15.05 meters. Andersen was seventh in shot put with a distance of 13.92 meters and eighth in weight throw with a distance of 15.05 meters.

Andersen is also a member of the Maverick football team, which is hoping to play a game or two this spring after losing its fall season.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

When Austin grad Colie Justice was an eighth grader, she played with Austin grad Shayley Vesel and both players went on to become 1,000 point career scorers.

Justice and Vesel squared off on the hardwood for a pair of games in the WIAC recently. Vesel’s UW-La Crosse team beat Justice’s UW-River Falls team 69-49 on Feb. 10 and the Falcons scored a revenge win by a score of 61-54 in the second meeting on Feb. 13.

Justice averaged 11.5 points in those two games and Vesel averaged 5.5 points in the series.

Grand Meadow grad Riley Queensland scored six points in 10 minutes for Gustavus Adolphus (2-0 overall) in a 76-66 win over St. Benedict recently.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Austin grad Tate Hebrink scored six points for Valley City State University as the Vikings opened NSAA Tournament play with a 76-51 win over Dickinson State University.

Austin native Both Gach logged in 13 minutes and scored three points as the Minnesota Gophers lost their third straight game, falling to Illinois 94-63 on Feb. 20.

MEN’S SOCCER

Austin grad Abel Gebrekiros was named to the College Soccer News National Team of the week for his recent performance against VMI.

Gebrekiros scored twice to lead Gardner-Webb to a 5-0 season opening win over VMI.

His first goal at 30:24 pushed GWU’s lead to 2-0, and his second goal of the day came just before halftime at 44:36 to extend the Runnin’ Bulldogs advantage to 4-0.