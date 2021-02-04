Bruins fall to Ice Dogs
The Austin Bruins lost to the Fairbanks Ice Dogs (7-10-0-0 overall) 6-2 in Marshall, Minn. Wednesday.
Tyler Shea stopped 38 of 43 shots for the Bruins (6-8-2-2 overall).
SCORING SUMMARY
Austin 0 0 2 – 2
Fairbanks 0 3 3 – 6
First period
No scoring
Second period
(F) Bret Link (Own Neuharth, Ty Naaykens) (power play) 4:08
(F) Austin Becker (Jacob Conrad) 11:57
(F) Jake Hale (Zachary Murray, Mason Plante) 19:19
Third period
(F) Brendan Murphy (Scott McKenzie) (short handed)1:01
(A) Peter Jacobs (Carson Riddle, Alex Trombley) 1:50
(F) Becker (Tyler Herzberg, Bret Link) 4:41
(A) Barrett Brooks (Grayson Valente) 6:34
(F) Mason Plante (Evan Junker) 18:46
Shots: Austin – 18; Fairbanks – 44
Power plays: Austin – 0-for-1; Fairbanks – 0-for-0
Hayfield girls fall short in double OT
The Hayfield girls basketball team dropped a nail-biter to Kingsland (5-1 overall) by a score of 78-73 in Hayfield Tuesday.... read more