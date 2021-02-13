2021 Disability Advocacy Day ‘Off the Hill’

Even though we can’t go to the Capitol this year because of COVID-19, our advocacy is still as important as ever. We will have a virtual rally and “Lunch & Learn,” when leaders in the disability community will share stories and information about important policy issues this session.

The event will include a rally from 11-11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23 and Lunch & Learn to follow from noon to 1:30 p.m.

You will need to register in advance at https://bit.ly/2Z0HT1Q. After you register, you will get a confirmation email. Save this confirmation email, because it will have information that you will need to join the meeting.

Mark your calendars for the 26th annual Rose Sale

The sale will be held from Feb. 16 through March 23, with the pick-up and delivery day on Tuesday, April 6.

Long stemmed red and lollipop (multicolored) roses will be available for purchase. All proceeds from LIFE Mower County’s Rose Sale benefits children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities including Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, autism and epilepsy. Your participation in LIFE’s Rose Sale provides critical funding for programs and services.

Let someone know that you care and support the work of LIFE Mower County by supporting our 26th annual Rose Sale. Volunteer opportunities are available. Learn more at www.lifemowercounty.org/rose-sale, email info@lifemowercounty.org or call LIFE Mower County at 507-433-8994.

Upcoming Events

Monday: LIFE Mower County CLOSED for President’s Day

Tuesday: Virtual Music and Movement, 6 p.m.

Wednesday: In-Person Bowling League at 4:00 PM

Thursday: Virtual 1:1 Video Chats, 9:30 a.m. and Virtual Cooking, 4 p.m.

Friday: Virtual Bingo with prizes, 6 p.m.

Feb. 22: Virtual Tours, 10 a.m.

Feb. 23: Virtual Storytelling, 6 p.m.

Feb. 24: In-Person Bowling League, 4 p.m.

Feb. 25: Virtual How It’s Made, 4 p.m.

Feb. 26: Virtual Movie Night, 6 p.m.

Feb. 27: Virtual Lunch Bunch, noon