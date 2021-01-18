Wilderness top Bruins in a shootout

The Austin Bruins lost to the Minnesota Wilderness (2-3-0-1 overall) 4-3 in a shootout on the road Sunday night.

Austin (4-5-2-1 overall) went 0-for-3 in the shootout and Gavin Rasmussen scored the lone goal for the Wilderness.

Tyler Shea stopped six of the nine shots he saw in the first period for Austin, and he was replaced by Hudson Hodges who stopped all 19 shots he saw in regulation and overtime.

SCORING SUMMARY

Bruins 1 2 0 0 0 – 3

Wilderness 3 0 0 0 1 – 4

First period

(M) Gavin Rasmussen (Gunnar Thoreson) 4:11

(M) Mitchell Allard (Jacob Herter, Levi Stauber) 9:53

(M) Josh Bohlin (Jacob Badal, Ethan Wolthers) 13:38

(A) Alex Trombley (Walter Zacher) 18:06

Second period

(A) Zacher (Teppei Ueno, Cullen Rush) 7:47

(A) Barrett Brooks (Hunter Olson, Kyle Oleksiuk) (18:38)

Third period

No scoring

Shots: Bruins – 29; Wilderness – 29

Power plays: Austin – 1-for-5; Wilderness – 0-for-3