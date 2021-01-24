Wilderness blank Bruins
The Austin Bruins lost to the Minnesota Wilderness 3-0 Saturday in what was the third game in three days for Austin.
Hudson Hodges had 27 saves for Austin (5-7-2-1 overall).
SCORING SUMMARY
Austin 0 0 0 – 0
Wilderness 2 0 1 – 3
First period
(M) Gunnar Horeson (Gavin Rasmussen, Christian Galatz) 16:07
(M) Hunter Young 16:57
Second period
No scoring
Third period
(M) Zach Michaels (Will Traeger, Hunter Young) 18:06
Shots: Austin- 25; Wilderness – 30
Power plays: Austin – 0-for-3; Wilderness – 0-for-2
You Might Like
Packer boys hockey team starts fast, but falls to Red Wing
The Austin boys hockey team started strong, but it couldn’t keep the pace as it lost to Red Wing (1-1-1... read more