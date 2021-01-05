Waltham woman injured in Sunday accident

A Waltham woman was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being involved in a Sunday evening car accident.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol incident report, a 2004 Mazda Van was traveling southbound on Highway 52 at about 6:28 p.m. on Sunday when it left the roadway and rolled near milepost 80 in Minneola Township, Goodhue County.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office and Zumbrota Police, Ambulance and Fire responded to the scene.

The Mazda’s driver, Megan Loring Verdouw Gustine, 38, was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Marys Campus-Rochester with non-life threatening injuries.

The report did not indicate the cause of the accident; however, alcohol was not a factor.