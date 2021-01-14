Update: Winter storm watch upgraded to warning

The National Weather Service in La Crosse, Wisconsin, has issued a winter storm warning for Dodge, Mower, Olmsted and Washaba Counties. The warning is in effect from noon Thursday to 6 p.m. Friday.

The NWS forecasts heavy snow with this storm with accumulations of 6 to 10 inches expected. The heaviest snow and accumulation is expected Thursday night with a couple of more inches expected Friday.

The NWS warns that travel will be affected and could be potentially dangerous, especially later Thursday evening. In addition, blowing and drifting snow may occur later Friday across open and unsheltered areas in southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa.

The NWS said there is still some uncertainty in how the storm will ultimately evolve and the amount of snowfall could change.