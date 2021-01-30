Two charged with felony meth sales

Two individuals facing felony drug charges in separate cases made their first appearances on Wednesday in Mower County District Court.

Patricia Jean Mungia

Patricia Jean Mungia, 42, of Austin has been charged with felony first-degree drugs – sale of 17 grams or more of methamphetamine, felony third-degree drugs – possess 10 grams or more or methamphetamine, and felony store methamphetamine paraphernalia in the presence of a child.

According to the court complaints, narcotics detectives met with a confidential reliable informant (CRI) about purchasing methamphetamine from Mungia on Nov. 16. The CRI and his vehicle were searched and he was provided with purchase money and an audio transmitter. The CRI was then monitored as he drove to an area near Mungia’s residence in the 200 block of 31st Street Southwest. He then met with Mungia, who sold him 2.125 grams of methamphetamine, which he surrendered to police at a predetermined location. The CRI confirmed Mungia sold him the drugs.

The CRI arranged similar purchases on Nov. 19 and Nov. 23. In both instances, the CRI and his vehicle were searched and he was given purchase money and an audio transmitter. He was again monitored as he met with Mungia at locations in Austin. On both occasions, the CRI agreed to provide Mungia with the money and pick up the drugs from her apartment the following days – 11.202 grams of methamphetamine on Nov. 20 and 6.993 grams or methamphetamine on Nov. 24. The CRI then met with police at a predetermined location and surrendered the drugs, which he confirmed Mungia sold him.

On Jan. 26, a detective spotted Mungia at a gas station and contacted an officer to stop her because he had a pending search warrant on her residence. An officer stopped Mungia’s vehicle in the 200 block of Ninth Street Northwest and a search of her vehicle uncovered a methamphetamine pipe and a digital scale. She was then transported to the Mower County Jail, where she was found to be in possession of 3.5 grams of methamphetamine.

Police executed a search warrant on Mungia’s residence and located several items of methamphetamine paraphernalia, a small bag containing a trace amount of methamphetamine, and a bag containing 13.91 grams of methamphetamine.

Three children were also located inside the residence and were placed in the care of a residence by Mower County Human Services.

Mungia will appear in court again on Feb. 4.

Ezra Robert Hardy

Ezra Robert Hardy, 25, of Austin has been charged with felony first-degree drugs – sale of 17 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to the court complaint, narcotics detectives met with a CRI about purchasing methamphetamine from Hardy on Dec. 3, 2019. The CRI called Hardy to arrange a deal and was then searched, along with his vehicle, and provided with purchase money and an audio transmitter. The CRI was then monitored as he met with Hardy at a location in Austin. He then met with police at a predetermined location and surrendered 10.071 grams of methamphetamine.

The CRI arranged similar purchases with Hardy on Dec. 5, 2019, and Dec. 18, 2019. In both instances, the CRI and his vehicle were searched and he was given purchase money and an audio transmitter. He was again monitored as he met with Hardy at locations in Austin and met with police afterwards, surrendering 7.245 grams and 5.615 grams of methamphetamine respectively.

A review of Hardy’s criminal record shows prior convictions for theft, assault, drug possession, drug sales and possession of a dangerous weapon on school property. He has recently pleaded guilty to additional charges of drug possession and violent felon in possession of a firearm.

Hardy will appear in court again on Feb. 5.