Tombley strikes in the third to push Bruins past Steel

The Austin Bruins scored twice in the third period to beat the Chippewa Steel (2-7-1-1 overall) by a score of 4-3 in Riverside Arena Friday.

Reginald Millette scored to tie the game at 3-3 and Alex Trombley blasted home the game-winner with 7:24 left.

SCORING SUMMARY

Chippewa 1 2 0 — 3

Austin 1 1 2 — 4

First period

(C) Ethan Benz 4:07

(A) Walter Zacher 14:01

Second period

(C) Brockton Baker (Spencer Cox) 5:25

(C) Grisha Gotovets (Spencer Oyler, Evan Tanos) 8:49

(A) Barrett Brooks (Garrett Dahm) 12:32

Third period

(A) Reginald Millette (Alex Trombley, Carson Riddle) (power play) 4:23

(A) Trombley 12:36

Shots: Austin — 29; Chippewa — 27

Power plays: Austin — 1-for-5; Chippewa — 1-for-5