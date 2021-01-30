Tombley strikes in the third to push Bruins past Steel
The Austin Bruins scored twice in the third period to beat the Chippewa Steel (2-7-1-1 overall) by a score of 4-3 in Riverside Arena Friday.
Reginald Millette scored to tie the game at 3-3 and Alex Trombley blasted home the game-winner with 7:24 left.
SCORING SUMMARY
Chippewa 1 2 0 — 3
Austin 1 1 2 — 4
First period
(C) Ethan Benz 4:07
(A) Walter Zacher 14:01
Second period
(C) Brockton Baker (Spencer Cox) 5:25
(C) Grisha Gotovets (Spencer Oyler, Evan Tanos) 8:49
(A) Barrett Brooks (Garrett Dahm) 12:32
Third period
(A) Reginald Millette (Alex Trombley, Carson Riddle) (power play) 4:23
(A) Trombley 12:36
Shots: Austin — 29; Chippewa — 27
Power plays: Austin — 1-for-5; Chippewa — 1-for-5
