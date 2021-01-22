Superlarks own the second half to beat Cardinals

The Grand Meadow boys basketball team dominated the second half as it beat LeRoy-Ostrander (0-3 overall, 0-3 SEC) 59-12 in LeRoy Thursday.

Ben Kraft scored 19 for Grand Meadow (2-1 overall, 1-1 SEC) and Isaac Collier Chipped in six for L-O.

LO 10 2 – 12

GM 29 30 – 59