Superlarks edge out Hayfield boys
Grand Meadow edged out Hayfield (1-1 overall) 59-57 in a boys basketball game in GM Saturday.
Colt Landers had 14 points for the Superlarks (1-1 overall) and Ethan Slaathaug had 23 for Hayfield.
GM scoring: Colt Landers, 14; Evan Oehlke, 13; Taylor Glynn, 12; free throws: 38 percent (7-for-18)
Hayfield scoring: Ethan Slaathaug, 23; Isaac Matti, 21; free throws: 58 percent (14-for-24)
