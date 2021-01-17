January 16, 2021

Superlarks edge out Hayfield boys

By Daily Herald

Published 7:34 pm Saturday, January 16, 2021

Grand Meadow edged out Hayfield (1-1 overall) 59-57 in a boys basketball game in GM Saturday.

Colt Landers had 14 points for the Superlarks (1-1 overall) and Ethan Slaathaug had 23 for Hayfield.

GM scoring: Colt Landers, 14; Evan Oehlke, 13; Taylor Glynn, 12; free throws: 38 percent (7-for-18) 

Hayfield scoring: Ethan Slaathaug, 23; Isaac Matti, 21; free throws: 58 percent (14-for-24)

