Slow start hurts Packer boys hockey team

The Austin boys hockey team is still trying to find ways to grow after it lost to Faribault 8-1 in Riverside Arena Thursday.

The Falcons (2-3 overall, 2-3 Big Nine) scored four times in the game’s first ten minutes and they out-shot Austin 42-14.

The Packers (0-4 overall, 0-4 Big Nine) scored on a goal by Cal Fox in the second period to pull within 4-1.

“It’s a work in progress. It’s basically getting up to speed and learning what it means to play at the varsity,” Austin head coach Jan Merritt said. “It’s a learning experience for us. We’re young right now and we don’t have much experience on defense. We’re getting those guys up to speed.”

The Packers showed signs of puck control in the second and third periods, but it wasn’t enough.

“In short spurts throughout the game, we had times where we contained a little pressure on the offensive zone and bottled them in the neutral zone,” Merritt said. “When we stay out of our defensive zone, we create offense that way.”

SCORING SUMMARY

Faribault 4 2 2 — 8

Austin 0 1 0 — 1

First period

(F) Owen Nesburg (Oliver Lineemann) 1:41

(F) Zach Siegert (Grady Goodwin, Nesburg) 4:02

(F) Keaton Ginter (Jordan Nawrocki, Jax Bokman) 5:09

(F) Goodwin 9:24

Second period

(A) Cal Fox (Garrett Schaeffer, Brayden Klapperick) 4:17

(F) Nawrocki (Zach Slinger, Bokman) 7:28

(F) Siegert (Tanner Yochum) 10:11

Third period

(F) Siegert 1:30

(F) Ginter (Bokman, Nawrocki) 11:23

Shots: Austin — 14; Faribault — 42