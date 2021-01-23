Slaathaug puts up 36 as Vikings roll
The Hayfield boys basketball team beat Faribault Bethlehem Academy (0-2 overall, 0-1 Gopher) by a score of 84-51 in Hayfield Friday.
Ethan Slaahtaug poured in 36 points for the Vikings (2-2 overall, 1-1 Gopher) and Easton Fritcher added nine points and 16 rebounds.
FBA 37 14 — 51
Hayfield 49 35 — 84
Hayfield scoring: Ethan Slaathaug, 36; Isaac Matti, 26; Easton Fritcher, 9; Ethan Pack, 7; Erik Bungum, 4; Isaiah Tempel, 2; free throws:55 percent (6-for-11)
You Might Like
Hank Aaron, baseball’s one-time home run king, dies at 86
ATLANTA — His name is all over the baseball record book and, indeed, Hank Aaron could do it all. Sure,... read more