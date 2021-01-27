Sixth annual Women in Ag Network Conference to be held on Feb. 3

“Building Bridges, Cultivating Connections,” the sixth annual Women in Ag Network Conference will be held virtually on Wednesday, Feb. 3. Even though the conference will be virtual, the event will be a day of learning and networking for women involved in agriculture. The conference will be from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Michele Payn, CSP, will be the keynote speaker with her presentation titled “Celebrating Agriculture.” Payn connects the people and science of food and farming as principal of Cause Matters Corp.

Breakout sessions will feature three diverse tracks for attendees to choose from: Bridging the Gap with Social Media, Cultivating Management Best Practices, and Connecting Farmers and Consumers through Marketing. The day will end with a panel discussion, “Direct Marketing: Taking it to the Next Level,” which will feature women who have taken marketing of their agriculture ventures to a completely new level.

Pre-registration is required to obtain the virtual link to the conference, as well as conference materials. Register at z.umn.edu/WAGN2021ConferenceReg. Registration is $35, with a special rate of $15 for students.

For more information, please visit z.umn.edu/WAGNConference21, or contact Sarah Schieck Boelke (schi0466@umn.edu ext. 2004) or Amber Roberts (AmberR@umn.edu or 218-236-2009).