Several injured in Winona accident

Two Mower County residents were among those injured in a Thursday afternoon accident in Winona.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol accident report, a 2000 Ford Ranger was heading north on Highway 61 at about 4:11 p.m. on Thursday when it went to turn left onto Gilmore Avenue in Winona. As it was turning, a 2013 Toyota Sienna was heading south and the two vehicles collided in the intersection. The collision forced the Ford into a nearby 2007 Jeep Liberty, which was then pushed off the road.

The Winona County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

The Ford’s driver, David Paul Kilgore, 77, of Lyle, and passenger, Joan Marie Kilgore, 71, of Austin, were transported to Winona Health with non-life threatening injuries. The Jeep’s driver, Gina Louise Cherny, 53, of Winona, sustained non-life threatening injuries, but was not transported to a medical facility.

The Toyota’s driver, Ellen Renee Jewison, 38, of Winona, and two juvenile passengers were uninjured.