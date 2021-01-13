Scholarships offered to high school seniors

Mayo Clinic Health System-Austin will award ten $1,000 healthcare scholarships to graduating high school seniors in its service area who are interested in pursuing an education in health care.

The Mayo Clinic Health System Auxiliary in Austin will also award three $1,000 scholarships to graduating high school seniors in the service area interested in pursuing an education in health care.

All scholarships are provided on the basis of leadership, commitment, character and academic ability. Complete scholarship information and applications are available from counselors in area high schools or at www.mayoclinichealthsystem.org under locations, choose Austin, click online services and then scholarships.

Applications should be returned to Kari Hall, Volunteer Coordinator, Mayo Clinic Health System, 1000 First Dr. NW, Austin, MN 55912 by March 22, 2021.

Applications will be reviewed by the scholarship committee. Those receiving scholarships will be notified in early April.