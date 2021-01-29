Rebel boys take down Kingsland
The Southland boys basketball team beat Kingsland (0-4 overall, 0-3 SEC by a score of 71-61 in Kingsland Thursday.
The Rebels (5-0 overall, 5-0 SEC) were led by Eli Wolff’s 23 points.
Southland scoring: Eli Wolff, 23; Nick Boe, 14; Ethan Forthun, 15; Dan Boe, 9; Harrison Hanna, 6; Christian Hjelmen, 2; Sorenson, 2
