Raiders edge out Packer boys basketball team
The Packer boys basketball team went scoreless in the final three minutes of the game as they lost 63-60 in Northfield Thursday.
Kirsten Clays knocked down a jump shot to put the Raiders (3-1 overall, 3-1 Big Nine) up 61-60 with 1:13 left in the game.
Austin 36 24 — 60
Northfield 30 33 — 63
