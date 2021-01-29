January 28, 2021

  • 12°

Raiders edge out Packer boys basketball team

By Daily Herald

Published 9:43 pm Thursday, January 28, 2021

The Packer boys basketball team went scoreless in the final three minutes of the game as they lost 63-60 in Northfield Thursday.

Kirsten Clays knocked down a jump shot to put the Raiders (3-1 overall, 3-1 Big Nine) up 61-60 with 1:13 left in the game.

Austin 36  24    60

Northfield 30  33    63

