Participate in the Know Your Numbers Heart Health Challenge

Every day, you have important numbers to remember — security codes, phone numbers, birthdays and PINs. But do you know the most important numbers for your heart health?

Mayo Clinic Health System invites the public to take part in a free, month- long virtual challenge to learn more about their heart numbers and improve their personal heart health. Participants will receive weekly emails with heart-health information, trackers and challenges to guide them toward heart-healthy habits.

“Knowing and understanding key heart numbers — blood pressure, cholesterol and heart rate, along with your family history — allow you and your health care team to determine your risk for developing heart and cardiovascular diseases,” said Jose Exaire, M.D., a cardiologist for Mayo Clinic Health System. “Knowing your risk is critical to preventing heart diseases and for taking steps to improve your overall heart health.”

Registration for the Know Your Numbers Heart Health Challenge concludes Feb. 1. Those who wish to participate in the challenge can register on the Mayo Clinic Health System website.

Updated information will be posted on the Mayo Clinic Health System website and social media channels, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.