January 28, 2021

  • 14°

Packer wrestlers win two duals on senior night

By Daily Herald

Published 9:47 pm Thursday, January 28, 2021

The Austin wrestling team beat Rochester John Marshall 51-24 and topped Pine Island 39-18 on senior night in Packer Gym Thursday.

Austin’s Adam Vlasaty scored two pins over Pine Island’s Jack Swanson and JM’s Jacob Hanson and Lathan Wilson pinned PI’s Carter Budensiek and JM’s Ethan Bertschinger.

Austin’s Nick Asmus had a 4-1 decision over PI’s Jag Foster and he pinned JM’s Jaxon Spering.

