Packer girls fall to Mankato West
The Austin girls basketball team lost to Mankato West (3-0 overall, 3-0 Big Nine) 61-39 in Mankato Saturday.
Reana Schmitt had 10 points for the Packers (1-1 overall, 1-1 Big Nine).
Austin scoring: Reana Schmitt, 10; Elyse Hebrink, 9; Emma Dudycha, 7; Cassidy Shute, 6; Hope Dudycha, 4; Joy Deng, 2; Kaylee Bowman, 1
