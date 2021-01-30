January 30, 2021

  • 25°

Packer boys use second half burst to beat Winhawks

By Daily Herald

Published 10:57 pm Friday, January 29, 2021

The Austin boys basketball team beat Winona (3-2 overall, 3-2 Big Nine) 75-50 in Winona Friday.

The Packers (4-1 overall, 4-1 Big Nine) led by just two points at the half.

Emmanuel Manyuon had 25 points, four rebounds and four steals for Austin and Gage Manahan added 17 points, three rebounds and four assists.

Austin 37  38  —  75

Winona 35  15  —  50

Austin scoring: Emmanuel Manyuon, 25; Gage Manahan, 17; Victor Idris, 14; Okey Okey, 12; Teyghan Hovland, 5; Kaden Murley, 2; free throws: 66 percent (14-for-21)

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Special Section

    More special sections