Our opinion: Thinking Positive

We’re just a couple weeks into January and already it’s been rough. I think we can all recognize that we seem to be picking up right where we left off last year.

We saw evidence of this this past week when it was announced that the Lyle Area Cancer Auction, as we know it, would be cancelled. Instead, it is going to be replaced by a drive-thru fundraiser from 4-7 p.m. on Jan. 23. It’s not the same, but it’s something and when you raise $3.1 million dollars through 41 years, you certainly aren’t going to lie down and do nothing.

We’ve always enjoyed working with the auction because of the cause itself, but also because of the people.

The people involved in running the auction, as well as those contributing, are dedicated to doing their part in the fight against cancer and along the way to that goal, you realize just how infectious their attitude is.

Larry Ricke, a co-chair of the LAC for years, is always fond of saying, “Any money we can raise, it’s always a blessing.” And he’s absolutely right. There is a modesty and a humbleness to the work the LAC and all of the other cancer fundraisers do each year to raise the necessary funds.

It’s a positivity we need right now. Another source of positivity is represented in how our own columnist, Sarah Lysne, approaches her own battle with ALS. A devastating diagnosis is met with a strength and positivity we should take as an example to reach the next day and the day after that.

These are stressful times and we all find at some point in our daily lives the struggle takes us up some steep hills. It’s during those times that we should turn to those striding uphill with smiles.

Their example should give us strength each day to make us believe that things will get better. These of course are just two examples. Positivity surrounds us, so do your part. Hold a door open, give a wave and do what you can, as artist Bob Ross always urged, to paint your happy little world.