Our opinion: Nu-Tek’s building a boon in Austin

We can’t say enough about the announcement last week of Nu-Tek’s plans to build a facility in Austin.

The announcement was made during last Tuesday’s City Council meeting and will mean 35 well-paying jobs are being created in Austin.

The facility, to be built next to Smythe in the Creekside Business Park development, will not make Austin explode with business overnight, but it is a perfect fit and no matter how you lay it out, it’s money being spent in Austin.

The 35 jobs will have a ripple effect in Austin. Those people at Nu-Tek will spend money in Austin through a number of different means and in time, we hope this will be a stepping stone and a way to catch the eye of other businesses looking for a market to set up shop.

Nu-Tek fits the goals of Austin -— working around the industry already here including science, agriculture and food. In time we hope that Nu-Tek will show there is continued reason for confidence in building in Austin.

There was a time when the loss of major box stores like Shopko, Target and Younkers had many wondering if Austin was on the decline, but years later, Austin is blessed with a business community that has been growing steadily with the building of a large Hy-Vee to replace the existing stores. Aldi and its later remodel, Ashley Furniture, Marshalls, Pet Supply Plus, a new outparcel and more. Hopefully there will be more to come.

This is a step forward in showing that Austin can be the destination for a variety of businesses.

This can be home.