Marcia K. Christensen, 77

Age 77 peacefully left us January 7, 2021 after a courageous fight with cancer. Loving Mother, Grandmother, Daughter, Sibling and Friend she will be greatly missed. The oldest of five children Marcia was born Oct. 8, 1943 in Austin, MN. to Lorenz and Luella Schieck. Marcia lived and worked in Rochester most of her life. Fun loving and positive she loved to travel domestically and abroad with family and friends and to visit both her children and granddaughter in Oregon. She also enjoyed winning at the casinos, attending and working craft fairs, rummaging estate sales and auctions, camping and all family get togethers! After working 33 years she retired from Olmsted County in 2003. She has since happily spent most of the winter months in Panama City Beach, FL. Marcia was preceded in death by her parents Lorenz and Luella Schieck and a sister Sally Pettitt. She is survived by her children Jamie Cathey and Mark Christensen, her Granddaughter Terra Cathey and siblings Mike (Lorinda) Schieck, Rita (George) Heydt, Dwight Schieck and Randy Pettitt (Brother-in-law) Aunts, Uncles and cousins. Per the family there will not be a service. In lieu of flowers her children request donations to The Women’s Shelter and Support Center (Rochester) or a charity of the donor’s choice.