Manyuon puts up 32 in a win over Faribault
The Austin boys basketball team powered past Faribault (0-2 overall, 0-2 Big Nine) 82-44 in Faribault Tuesday night.
Emmanuel Manyuon put up a career-high 32 points to go along with four rebounds and four steals as he knocked down five three-pointers. Okey Okey added 22 points, five rebounds, six assists and three steals as he made four three-pointers for the Packers (2-0 overall, 2-0 Big Nine).
Austin 39 43 — 82
Faribault 20 24 — 44
Austin scoring: Emmanuel Manyuon, 32; Okey Okey, 22; Teyghan Hovland, 7; Kaden Murkey, 6; Jordan Ransom, 5; Victor Idris, 4; Gage Manahan, 4; Jack Lang, 2; free throws: 75 percent (9-for-12)
‘Pedal to the Metal:’ Packers come out running against Falcons
