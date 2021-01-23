January 23, 2021

Lyle-Pacelli boys put up 100 points in win over Wolverines

By Daily Herald

Published 10:03 pm Friday, January 22, 2021

The Lyle-Pacelli boys basketball team had seven players reach double figures in scoring as they beat Glenville-Emmons (0-1 overall, 0-1 SEC) 100-32 in Lyle Friday.

Sam Nelson scored 18 points for LP (2-1 overall, 2-1 SEC) and Zach Bollingberg added 17 points.

LP scoring: Sam Nelsen, 18; Zach Bollingberg, 17; Cole Walter, 12; Jed Nelson, 12; Mac Nelson, 12; Jake Truckenmiller, 11; Trey Anderson, 10; Landon Meyer, 6; Jayden Lewis, 2

