Letter: Hoping Biden can avoid making the same mistakes

In signing a nuclear agreement with Iran or North Korea, President Biden should not repeat the mistake of the first Iran deal: It imposed a waiting period for the inspection of suspected sites. This would have allowed them to move the materials for making a nuclear weapon–such as enriched uranium–to a second site during the waiting period for the first site; then when the second site comes under suspicion, it will have a waiting period during which the material can be moved to a third site; and so on.

Alex Sokolow

Austin, MN