Letter: Community steps up for another successful flower basket fund drive

Thank you to the over 110 individuals and businesses who donated to our Flower Basket Program! Along with the donation from the City of Austin and Hormel Foods, we have reached our goal and for the 26th year we will be hanging flower baskets in the City of Austin!

We appreciate your generosity, especially during this challenging time.

The flower baskets add so much to the festive atmosphere in downtown Austin. It is such fun to hear the delightful comments about the flowers made by people who live here and visitors alike!

We are looking forward to May when our beautiful baskets go up again!

Thank you,

Bonnie Besse Rietz, Former Mayor

Tom Stiehm, Former Mayor

Steve King, Mayor

Ron Meyer and Josh Diaz, Piggy Blues

Mary Anne Duren, Impact Austin