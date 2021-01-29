January 28, 2021

Knights take down Southland girls

By Daily Herald

Published 9:25 pm Thursday, January 28, 2021

The Southland girls basketball team lost to Kingsland (3-2 overall, 2-1 SEC) by a score of 53-46 in Adams Thursday.

Kelsey Mensink had 13 points for the Rebels (3-2 overall, 3-2 SEC).

Kingsland  31  22    53

Southland 23  23    46

Southland scoring: Kelsey Mensink, 13; Larissa Goslee, 12; Bailey Johnson, 7; Kayla Nelsen, 6; Olivia Matheis, 5; Katie Popenhagen, 3; 61 percent  (11-for-18)

