Just say ‘I Do’ Pop-Up Weddings and Vow Renewals

After the feeling the heartbreak of so many weddings and vow renewals being postponed or cancelled through 2020, the Hormel Historic Home has put together a “Pop Up” Wedding Ceremony or Vow Renewal event.

Let the HHH plan the day and you join us to “Just Say I Do”

$700 Package Includes:

• Venue: Hormel Historic Home;

• Wedding officiant: Lynn Spainhower;

• Photography: Converse Candids;

• Cake plus cake topper: Lou’s Sweet Treats;

• Bridal bouquet plus boutonniere: The Hardy Geranium;

• 90 minutes onsite for ceremony and photography;

• An intimate experience with up to 10 family members and friends; and

• Hormel Historic Home Inglenook membership and bottle of wine.

Contact the Hormel Historic Home to reserve Feb. 14 by emailing amanda@hormelhistorichome.org or 507-433-4243