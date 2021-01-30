Hurricanes bring down Cardinal girls
The LeRoy-Ostrander girls basketball team lost to Houston (5-0 overall, 5-0 SEC) by a score of 79-37 in LeRoy Friday.
Kelly Hanson scored 20 points for the Cardinals (2-3 overall, 2-3 SEC).
Houston 43 36 — 79
LO 22 15 — 37
LO scoring: Kelly Hanson, 20; Benita Nolt, 6; Gracie O’Byrne, 5; Nicole Hanson, 2; Sam Volkart, 2
You Might Like
Tombley strikes in the third to push Bruins past Steel
The Austin Bruins scored twice in the third period to beat the Chippewa Steel (2-7-1-1 overall) by a score of... read more