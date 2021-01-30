January 30, 2021

Hayfield girls pick up a win at USC

By Daily Herald

Published 9:38 pm Friday, January 29, 2021

The Hayfield girls basketball team beat United South Central (1-4 overall, 0-4 Gopher) 51-37 on the road Friday.

Kristen Watson scored 20 points to pace Hayfield (4-1 overall, 3-1 Gopher).

Hayfield 22  29    51

USC 14  23    37

Hayfield scoring: Kristen Watson, 20; Aine Stasko, 11; Caitlyn Hendrickson, 7; Chelsea Christopherson, 6; Josanne Tempel, 5; Sydney Risius, 1; Natalie Beaver, 1; free throws: 53 percent (17-for-32)

