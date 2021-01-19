Grand Meadow girls downed by Knights
The Grand Meadow girls basketball team lost to Kingsland (1-1 overall, 1-1 SEC) by a score of 45-30 in GM Monday.
Kendyl Queensland had 11 points for the Superlarks (1-2 overall, 1-1 SEC).
Kingsland 27 18 — 45
GM 12 18 — 30
GM stats: Kendyl Queensland, 11;McKenna Hendrickson, 5; Lexy Foster, 4; Madison Hindt, 3; Sydney Cotten, 3; River Landers, 2; Rebecca Hoffman, 2; free throws: 62 percent (8-for-13)
