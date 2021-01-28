Gladys Kane, 86, of Austin, Minnesota, peacefully passed into the loving arms of Jesus on Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 at Sacred Heart Care Center.

Gladys was born in Omaha, Nebraska on February 27, 1934. She was the daughter of Robert and Ruth Knight. Upon graduation from Malvern High School in 1952, Gladys briefly worked at Mutual of Omaha. Gladys went on to obtain a teaching degree at Iowa Teacher’s College (University of Northern Iowa) and then taught in Red Oak, Iowa, Mapleton, Iowa, and Omaha, Nebraska. Gladys was united in marriage to Leroy “Nick” Kane in Mapleton, Iowa in June of 1960; shortly thereafter, they moved to Orange County, California and Gladys taught in Santa Ana for a half year before starting their family. The next move found them their forever home in the community of Austin, Minnesota in 1964. While living in the Wildwood Park neighborhood, Gladys took on the role of matriarch of the household doing God’s work as best she could raising six children. She also worked outside the home as a home health aide, and volunteered at the Philomathian Religious Book & Gifts. Gladys was involved in activities at Queen of Angels Catholic Church for many years. Gladys loved to visit with many family and friends. She also loved to read, send letters and correspondence via snail mail, color, play board games, and sew quilts. The family fondly recalls the Christmas she surprised each of her six children with her beautiful handmade quilts. What a gift! What a legacy Gladys left upon this Earth! SIX CHILDREN! EIGHT GRANDCHILDREN! TWO GREAT GRANDCHILDREN AND MORE ON THE WAY!

She was preceded in death by her parents; half-brother, Raphael ZIielinski; half-sister, Evelyn Harvey; brother, Charles Knight, and many in-laws.

Gladys left behind her loving and faithful husband of 60 years, Leroy “Nick” Kane; daughter, Sue (Gene) Schlichter, Anoka, MN; son, Mike (Meghan) Kane, White Bear Lake, MN; son, Patrick (Patricia) Kane, Rochester, MN; daughter, Cathy (Mike) Neumann Austin, MN; son, Dennis (Kim) Kane, Phoenix, AZ; son, Andy (Brenda) Kane, Indianola, IA. Gladys is also survived by her grandchildren: Jessica (Ben) Ochs, Rochester, MN; Adam Kane, Austin, MN; Allie (Joe) Hill, Waite Park, MN; Katie (Derek) Anderson, Andover, MN; Matthew (Logan) Neumann, Hilo, HI; Morgan Mundt, Sioux Falls, SD; Jarrod Kane, White Bear Lake, MN; Natalie Schlichter, Menominee, WI and great grandchildren: Theodore Ochs and Madilynn Hill.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 30th at Queen of Angels Catholic Church with Father Gregory Leif officiating. Visitation will be at the church for one hour before the service. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery. The service will be live streamed at the Clasen-Jordan Mortuary Facebook page.

Memorials may be designated to Queen of Angels Catholic Church or Sacred Heart Care Center.

Masks, hand sanitizing, social distancing, and all MN Dept. of Health COVID-19 protocol will be followed.

Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.