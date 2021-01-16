Get to Know: Dylan Ehmke
Dylan Ehmke is a senior at Hayfield.
Q: What sports do you compete in?
A: Football and wrestling.
Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?
A: I picked up a fumble and ran it 70 yards against Wabsha-Kellogg.
Q: What have you learned from sports?
A: That you have to earn everything through hard work and dedication.
Q: Who is your biggest sports role model and why?
A: Pat Tillman, because although he could have made millions in the NFL, he chose to serve his country.
Q: If you could have a conversation with anyone, who would it be?
A: Johnny Depp
Q: What is the biggest obstacle you’ve had to overcome?
A: Not believing in myself.
Q: What is your dream job?
A: To be a mechanic.
Q: What is your favorite food?
A: Beef jerky.
Q: What are your plans after high school?
A: Go to college at Riverland and study diesel mechanics.
Q: How do you feel about living through a pandemic?
A: It’s hard, but life is hard; you just have to keep going.
