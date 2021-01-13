Get to Know: Ashley Myhre

Ashley Myhre is a senior at Austin.

Q: What sports do you compete in?

A: Gymnastics.

Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?

A: My favorite sport memory goes back to when I was younger working on the uneven bars to get my kip. It was the night that I stayed late after practice to get it.

Q: What have you learned from sports?

A: I have learned a lot from being in sports, from team bonding to being able to manage my time during the season to get my school work done on time along with going to practice and competitions.

Q: Who is your biggest sports role model and why?

A: My biggest sports model was (Austin grad) Maddie Mullenbach. She always talked to us when I was younger and when she was on the high school team. She always kept a smile on her face and worked hard during practice.

Q: If you could have a conversation with anyone, who would it be?

A: If I could have a conversation with anyone it would be my grandma Tuna. She passed away this fall and it has been a weird start to the holiday season without her.

Q: What is the biggest obstacle you’ve had to overcome?

A: One of the biggest obstacles I had to overcome is when I’ve had to choose between two sports that I learned to love growing up. When I was younger I did both gymnastics and dance but as I got older the practices ended up on the same day at the same time and I ended up having to choose. I chose gymnastics.

Q: What is your dream job?

A: My dream job would be to have my own sticker business, which is a work in progress at the moment with a few orders coming in here and there.

Q: What is your favorite food?

A: My favorite food has got to be pineapple. I love it on pizza when it is cooked slightly, but I also like it when it is fresh cut up.

Q: What are your plans after high school?

A: My plans after high school is to go to school at Riverland Community College and get my Associates Degree in radiology.

Q: How do you feel about living through a pandemic?

A: This year has been very different with the pandemic. Having both my college classes with post secondary and high school classes both online has been different. I find that when it is nice out I try and go outside as much as possible to get out of the house. I go walk in the woods, or I go and work on my car out in the garage.