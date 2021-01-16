Fritcher’s hustle leads Vikings past Rockets

The Hayfield boys basketball team opened its season on the road with a 78-62 win over Randolph Friday.

Randolph got as close as eight in the second half, but the Vikings were able to step it up down the stretch.

Easton Fricher finished with 18 points, 16 rebounds and six steals for the Vikings (1-0 overall).

“Easton was everywhere tonight,” Hayfield head coach Chris Pack said.

Ethan Slaathaug had 30 points.

Hayfield 38 40 — 78

Randolph 30 32 — 62

Hayfield scoring: Ethan Slaathaug, 30; Easton Fritcher, 18; Isaac Matti, 16; Ethan Pack, 9; Kobe Foster, 5; free throws: 17-for-25