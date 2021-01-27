FFA Spotlight: Riley Hetzel

Name: Riley Hetzel

Grade: 11

Hometown: Austin, Minnesota

Parents: Dallas and Caroline Hetzel

What activities have you been involved with as a member of the Austin FFA Chapter?

I have been a FFA member since I was a freshman. Since then I have participated in Feed the Farmer, 3rd Grade Farm Tour, the annual Fruit Sales, and attended National Convention my Sophomore year. I am currently on the General Livestock Judging Team and have been since I was a Freshman. Recently I started working on a Beef SAE. I have attended Greenhand Camp for Region VII as well as MN State FFA Greenhand Camp. Presently I am the Chapter’s Reporter and have also served as an Officer-at-Large.

What have been some things you have learned while being in FFA?

The things that I have learned the most is about communication and working as a team. I have gained many particle skills like how to effectively evaluate livestock, how to keep accurate records, and understand farm finances. I have also been able to explore what FFA offers in the field of agriculture and see the variety of careers it offers.

What does it mean for you to be involved with FFA?

FFA has given me a way to better myself by exploring my interests with the support of my leaders and classmates.

What is a favorite memory you have had in your FFA Career?

My favorite memory was traveling to the National Western Stock Show in Denver, Colorado where I was a member of Austin’s FFA General Livestock Judging Team. It was a great learning experience that created many unforgettable memories.

What are your

future plans?

I plan on continuing to be a member of the General Livestock Judging Team and continue with my Beef SAE. I hope that the judging team will be able to attend more contests. I also hope that we are able to attend more region and state FFA events.

What advice would you have for younger students/underclassmen/younger FFA members?

The advice I would give to a younger member or someone thinking of joining FFA is to try it. There are so many options offered through FFA that anyone should be able to find something that interests them. With being given the opportunities to try the vast variety of opportunities, one should be able to carry these experiences outside of your FFA years.

Austin Ag Ed/FFA Leaders: Kim Schechinger and Nick Schiltz. Follow the Austin Ag Ed/FFA program on Facebook by ‘liking’ the Austin FFA page. Visit the Austin FFA webpage at www.austinffa.theaet.com.