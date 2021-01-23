FFA hold fruit, butterbraid sale

For the Herald

The Austin FFA Chapter held their annual fruit and butterbraid sales fundraiser recently. This year, held in 2020, had many obstacles to overcome, but members were able to make the most of this opportunity.

The Austin FFA chapter would like to recognize the top sellers for 2020. Top fruit sales went to the Van Pelt Family: Ryan, Abby, Katie, and Blake, second top seller was Jordan James, and third top seller was Kaitlin Meiergerd. Those having an average over $500 in sales were Andrew Sayles, Katelyn Maloney and Cassidy Shute.

Top butter braid sales went to the Van Pelt family. Second top seller was Jordan James and third top seller was Megan Silbaugh.

Those having an average of over $300 in sales included Meiergerd, Maloney, Cole Cannon, Owen Carroll and Shute.

Top overall sales went to the Van Pelt family. Second overall was James and third overall was Meiergerd.

Those having an average over $8000 in sales were Maloney, Shute, Andrew Sayles and Silbaugh.

Austin FFA Chapter appreciates the community’s support during the annual fruit and butter braid sales.

“We would like to thank John Carroll for allowing us to have our products delivered and distributed from his warehouse,” said Austin FFA assistant Kim Schechinger. “As well as the Austin FFA Alumni, and adult volunteers that helped us unload and organize products for students to pick up. We couldn’t have done it without your help.”

“Our students did a very nice job of following the COVID-19 guidelines and helping to sustain and grow this important program for our chapter,” said Austin FFA assistant Nick Schiltz. “We want to thank the Austin community and surrounding Mower County area for their generous support of our fruit and butterbraid sales for 2020.”