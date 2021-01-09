Education Briefs: College Accolades
Rochester Community and Technical College Fall Dean’s List
Adams: Kelsie Lamp
Austin: Benjamen Dolph
Lyle: Olivia Christianson
Rochester Community and Technical College Fall President’s List
Adams: Sydnie Bissen
Austin: Rachel Quandt, Elaine Tufte
Brownsdale: Josi Drake
Dexter: Carson Abbott, Jaimee Siemers
Grand Meadow: Laney Anderson, River Landers
LeRoy: Gabriel Jarrod
Racine: Raymond Fjetland, Joanna Hansen, Sean Hansen
You Might Like
Gordon “Gordy” Barnes, 57
Gordon “Gordy” Barnes, 57 Gordon “Gordy” Barnes, age 57 of Austin, Minnesota, lost his nearly 11 month battle of AML... read more