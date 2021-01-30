January 30, 2021

Education Briefs

Iowa Lakes Community College 2020 Fall Honors

Austin: Anga Lual, Dean’s List

Southwest Minnesota State University 2020 Fall Dean’s List

Austin

Krista Pyburn, with honors

Normandale Community College 2020 Fall Dean’s List

Austin: Clint Peterson

University of Minnesota Duluth 2020 Fall Dean’s List

Lyle

Bryce J Strouf, junior, Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE), Pre Business

Racine

Olivia A Quam, freshman, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Pre Undeclared Science

University of Wisconsin-River Falls 2020 Graduates

Grand Meadow

Trent Tangen, bachelor of science, Agricultural Business

