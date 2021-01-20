Eagles Cancer Telethon on-air this weekend

The Eagles Cancer Telethon will look slightly different this year, but the mission is the same – support for further cancer research discoveries.

The spirit of generosity and passion for fighting cancer remains the same and the public is invited to join the telethon from 2-10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23, on KTTC.

This year, the Telethon will broadcast from KTTC studios rather than Mayo Civic Center as they adapt to social distancing guidelines.

“Together with our generous community we are furthering answers to cancer so people can live longer. That is what we care about and that is what we are doing,” said Teresa Chapman, Eagles Cancer Telethon director. “We are so thankful to be able to take this event and these donations and turn it into research and discoveries thanks to the cancer research experts at The Hormel Institute, Mayo Clinic, and Masonic Cancer Center.”

There is an online auction available, full of items ranging from fun food baskets and gift cards to golf packages, handmade quilts and much more. The auction preview started Tuesday with bidding to begin today at noon and run through 7 p.m. Jan. 23.

The Eagles Cancer Telethon is the longest running telethon in the United States. Dollars raised supports cancer research at The Hormel Institute, Mayo Clinic Cancer Center, and Masonic Cancer Center, University of Minnesota.

Visit eaglescancertelethon.org for additional Telethon and auction details.

Lyle Area Cancer is also changing their annual auction into a free will donation drive-thru meal of Smoak BBQ pulled pork sandwiches, Mrs. Gerry’s mac and cheese and Kwik Trip chocolate chip cookies. All proceeds will be donated to the Eagles Cancer Telethon.

“The thing is, this is our 42nd annual auction and we’ve never, ever had to cancel an auction,” said LAC co-chair Larry Ricke. “Now the pandemic is kicking everybody’s butt. Any money we can raise, it’s always a blessing.”

The drive-thru will be open 4-7p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23, at the Lyle Legion.

The Hormel Institute has received over $3.5 million in cancer research funding from the Eagles Cancer Telethon since 1999. This funding has brought innovative technology to The Hormel Institute and allowed scientists to accelerate their research.

In 2019, the Eagles Cancer Telethon Postdoctoral Fellowship was introduced with three fellowships awarded each year to support new research projects from postdoctoral researchers at The Hormel Institute. Postdoctoral researchers are scientists who have recently received their Ph.D. and are working in research labs to gain more experience and begin their research careers.