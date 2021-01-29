Dudycha scores 32 as Packers bring down Raiders

The Austin girls basketball team beat Northfield (2-2 overall, 2-2 Big Nine) by a score of 81-76 in Northfield Thursday.

Hope Dudycha poured in 32 points to lead the Packers (2-1 overall, 2-1 Big Nine).

Austin 41 40 — 81

Northfield 40 36 — 76

Austin scoring: Hope Dudycha, 32; Reana Schmitt, 20; Emma Dudycha, 12; Olivia Walsh, 8; Elyse Hebrink, 5; Cassidy Schute, 4